Today in AI: ChatGPT sued over copyright, Google's medical AI chatbot being tested & more

Today in AI

ChatGPT lacks human touch, won’t be able to replace financial advisors

Artificial intelligence has been around for some time now. However, its usage was personalised. In November 2022, OpenAI launched an AI chatbot called ChatGPT. Since then, ChatGPT and other rival models have pervaded our daily lives.

Even the financial advisory community felt similarly, wondering about the relevance of their roles. However, we are here to tell you why ChatGPT is less of a threat than perceived and why the human touch is the only recourse. Read more

Google's medical AI chatbot is reportedly being tested in hospitals

Google's Med-PaLM 2 is reportedly being tested in various hospitals since April of this year.

The AI chatbot designed to answer medical questions is based on Google's PaLM 2, the Large Language Model (LLM) it announced at Google I/O in May. The model will also power Bard, its conversational and generative AI chatbot. Read more

ChatGPT dragged to US court over AI copyright

US comedian Sarah Silverman and two other authors have sued Open AI over copyright infringement in the latest pushback by creatives since the company's release of ChatGPT took the world by storm.

The plaintiffs accuse the San Francisco company of using their works to train their AI models without permission, adding to a series of cases that could complicate the development of tech world's biggest new trend. Read more