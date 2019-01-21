App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To promote cashless payments, Flipkart offers extra 5% discount on smartphones, large appliances

There is no minimum cart value required to avail this offer and customers can avail this offer multiple times

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Sellers on Flipkart are offering an extra 5% discount to customers opting for cashless payments across categories such as fashion, smartphones and large appliances.

"The offer is 5% discount by select sellers on Flipkart upon paying by debit card/credit card/net banking between January 11-31," said Flipkart in a communication to its sellers. The note is available with Moneycontrol.

There is no minimum cart value required to avail this offer and customers can avail this offer multiple times.

However, interestingly, the company, which also owns a mobile wallet—  PhonePe — has not allowed wallets to participate in this discounting event.

"In case of partial payment made using Flipkart gift card or wallet, discount will be valid only on the amount paid through card/net banking," the note said.

Cash on delivery still accounts for over 90 percent of the total transactions done on e-commerce sites. The cost of handling cash by delivery executives is much larger than the cost involved while making online payments.

Sellers of The All India Online Venders Association (AIOVA) are participating in this event. AIOVA said it has also requested Amazon to allow similar offers but is yet to hear from them.

Flipkart did not immediately respond to our queries.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #AIOVA #Amazon #Flipkart #startups

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.