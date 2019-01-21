To promote cashless payments, Flipkart offers extra 5% discount on smartphones, large appliances

Sellers on Flipkart are offering an extra 5% discount to customers opting for cashless payments across categories such as fashion, smartphones and large appliances.

"The offer is 5% discount by select sellers on Flipkart upon paying by debit card/credit card/net banking between January 11-31," said Flipkart in a communication to its sellers. The note is available with Moneycontrol.

There is no minimum cart value required to avail this offer and customers can avail this offer multiple times.

However, interestingly, the company, which also owns a mobile wallet— PhonePe — has not allowed wallets to participate in this discounting event.

"In case of partial payment made using Flipkart gift card or wallet, discount will be valid only on the amount paid through card/net banking," the note said.

Cash on delivery still accounts for over 90 percent of the total transactions done on e-commerce sites. The cost of handling cash by delivery executives is much larger than the cost involved while making online payments.

Sellers of The All India Online Venders Association (AIOVA) are participating in this event. AIOVA said it has also requested Amazon to allow similar offers but is yet to hear from them.

Flipkart did not immediately respond to our queries.