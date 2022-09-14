To grow and stay ahead, ‘differentiate’ your business from rivals

The essence of strategy is to offer a differentiated value proposition to your customers. If your business doesn’t stand apart from the rivals, you do not have a strategy to win. Increasingly, businesses are finding it difficult to have a sustainable competitive edge and it is important to constantly look for differentiators as customer preferences and behaviour change.

Without a differentiator, you will not command a price premium or see growth. You will be stuck negotiating the price. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can look at differentiation in different ways:

1 Price-based differentiation

Remember that price is never considered in isolation. Every customer segment will have a certain propensity to pay for your offerings, and knowing that is the key to building differentiation in pricing.

Many SME owners do not fully follow the principles of segmentation in driving growth. If you want to derive maximum value for your business, start by understanding what segments require what features and benefits, and offer different prices based on that.

For each segment, the value determines the price and this is entirely based on the use situation. This is pretty obvious in business-to-business marketing. Pricing negotiations that most SMEs get into are tedious. Many customers will be willing to pay higher than normal rates based on factors such as just-in-time delivery and quality.

Understand how each segment works in various verticals and create the value proposition to maximise your revenue with the right price.

2 Service-based differentiation

Many of my clients in the SME sector and otherwise have discovered differentiation based on service even when they sell products. Some have turned their product offerings into solution-selling and demonstrated better value to customers.

Many SMEs, however, look at service as either customer service or service offerings they have to provide such as installations.

Customer service is considered to be part of the core business but it is often clear that it makes all the difference even if two or more companies are selling a similar item.

Look around you, from white goods to automobiles and airlines. Many fast food chains have managed to differentiate based on service. Standardisation across the chain is key. Some SMEs supplying chemicals to large companies have created any-time services and charge a premium for it.

3 Customer intimacy-based differentiation

Few SMEs have understood this kind of differentiation and how to derive more value from it.

Building closer ties with customer personnel is seen mostly as a survival tactic by many owners but this could be a big value-creator too.

Employees who are at the customer touch points can be trained to build relationships professionally. Building empathy, responsiveness, assurance and reliability are all part of it.

Competency in these areas along with ensuring seamless product performance for customers will build a lasting relationship in the B2B.

Delivering unique customer experiences will be the key in B2C. Microsoft, Accenture and Oracle are good examples of building customer intimacy.

Having a strategic objective such as building a trusted partnership with your customers is a good first step in this direction with appropriate metrics and targets to ensure that this gets executed at all levels.

Some SMEs have used technology to allow access to their supply chain to build ties with key clients. Automatic reordering of supplies, delivery trackers, and many other customer-needed details are enabled by tech.

When your employees are trained to go the extra mile for the customer, emotional bonding takes place. In many cultures such as in the Middle East, business is run on relationships and is all commerce. Deliver more value and demonstrate the same to the customers with “high-touch” in this “high-tech” era.

4 Supply chain-based differentiation

US giant Walmart had perfected the supply-chain-based differentiation to deliver the best costs to its customers. It penalises suppliers for early or late delivery. The way you distribute your products is also a source of differentiation.

Customer self-service, reordering mechanism, AI to remote tech support and similar delivery mechanisms can be innovative ways to differentiate.

A leading textile machinery maker, an SME, used remote problem solving for its high-end machines, leading to reduced downtimes, less travel and lower costs for clients.

Food aggregator Zomato’s 10-minute delivery promise is another attempt to differentiate itself from the competition. The Mexican cement maker Cemex changed the construction industry dynamic by delivering ready-mix concrete to the site, ensuring speed and efficiency.

5 Product-based differentiation

Though features and benefits-based differentiation is one of the oldest, it is becoming much short-lived as competitors imitate the same within months.

A lack of an innovative mindset and aversion to risk will prevent most SMEs from finding new features and benefits. The option then is to aim for solving customer pain points and introduce perceived benefits.

Roughly right and fast must be the motto. A perfect product but developed late will not sell.

Similarly, “over-engineering” products may not be of much use. Many users don’t use most features. Look at the smartphone you have and see how many features you use.

Take a good look at your industry and customers before deciding on the differentiation. Not all will be equally effective. Innovative and creative thinking based on good insights is the way to go.