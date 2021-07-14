To grasp trading and finance, read interviews: Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath (File image)

In the latest edition of Moneycontrol's All About Books, Zerodha’s founder Nithin Kamath spoke about multitasking -- listening to audiobooks, reading interviews of traders who have made money through trading and investing -- and why he thinks everyone must try trading at least once.

In the session on Twitter Spaces with M Sriram, Kamath candidly shared everything from his favorite book to watching Netflix series and why fiction is not his cup of tea, yet.

Zerodha is an online brokerage platform that offers retail and institutional brokerage, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds and bonds. The company recently became a unicorn with a valuation of over $1 billion dollars. Here are some of the statements from the conversation.

Reading habits

“I started reading when I was 16-17, so I stayed away from books throughout my childhood and college. My parents have been called by my school principal and told that I need to find a way to read something.”

Introduction to Audible

“All my reading started after I was introduced to Audible, three or four years back, someone said why don't you listen to books and that's when I got hooked onto audible and podcasts.”

Trying to put food on the table

“From 16-17 till I was 35 I was trying to put food on the table, so if any reading happened through that journey, it was essentially mostly on trading, it wasn't really books.”

Things that peaked curiosity

“Firstly about the history of India, and the East India Company. I loved reading Anarchy. It's a really long book but it gives you a sense of context. I was always curious about Hitler and how he rose to what he did. So that's how I ended up reading the Rise and Fall of the Third Reich.”

Recommended books

“Sapiens was a recommendation but I read all of his (Yuval Noah Harari) other books, I think it was quite brilliant.”

Favorite books

“One of my most favorite books has been Market Wizards by Jack D. Schwager. It's a book about a bunch of interviews with people who practise trade, and have made real money by trading.”

Suggestion for trading beginners

“For a person who is starting off trading in the markets and you don't really know what to do to trade, listening to interviews and figuring out what real traders do is an amazing experience.”

Toughest book to read

“Benjamin Graham’s book, The Intelligent Investor, it's one of the toughest books to read, I would pick up the book and read 15 pages and then drop off again and go back to it, read the same 15 pages again and drop off.”

Multitasking while listening to books

“I love basketball, so I usually shoot hoops, at least through the last lockdown I have been shooting hoops and listening, otherwise I go for a walk and listen but I don’t sit and listen.”

Accessibility of history books

“I found the book very interesting, it's a long 20-hours-plus book, and I read it last year, and didn't find it tough, but some history books become very boring very soon.”

Books that are taken up but left halfway

“I usually know in the first half an hour of reading a book if I am going to stick to it or not, I cannot think of them, but there are books that I have picked and dropped off.”

Fiction books

“I have actually not read any fiction, I don't know why it's generally finance and history. But I would rather pick up fiction books than watch Netflix.”

Good book on finance and investing

“Zerodha Varsity is a great place to start, but I don't think there is any book that teaches you what is trading, but once you have figured what is investing, trading etc I think reading up about people who trade and listening to them and how they do that is the best books to read.”

Speculating than trading

“When I started trading, the first 4-5 years of my life was essentially more speculating than trading, greed is the enabler that gets a lot of people to the stock markets.”