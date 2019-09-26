JLR plans to launch half a dozen electrified models in India in 12-18 months

As part of its global push for environmental-friendly vehicles, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is set to launch half a dozen 'electrified' models in India over next 12-18 months, a company official told PTI on September 26.

The electrified versions are a part of JLR's initiative 'Destination Zero' to achieve zero fatality, emission, and congestion to develop a safe and clean environment for the future through its mission

The plan involves offering an electrified option for each of JLR's entire portfolio of vehicles globally, by 2020, the UK-based auto major said.

The electrified models in India would include a range of hybrid vehicles under the Land Rover badge and its I-Pace all-electric car.

"We are on track to fulfil our 2020 commitment to offer our customers an electrified option in every model," JLR CEO Ralph Speth said here.

For decades, the company has invested over proportionally in sustainable products, latest facilities and new technologies, he added.

"We were the first to bring a premium all electric SUV...Based on our rich experience gained from the I-Pace, the Formula E, we will also deliver the world's first fully electric luxury sports saloon, the flagship of Jaguar the all new XJ," Speth said.

In India, the company would introduce pure electric SUV Jaguar I-Pace in second half of the next year, he added.

Some of the existing Land Rover models in India will also be upgraded with hybrid technology.

Speth said that in order to encourage sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility trends government, academia and industry will have to come together.

"Environment is an obligation for all. The automotive industry is playing its part and JLR has built a strong foundation for this transformation," he said.

Speth said India is a signatory to the Paris agreement and is really at the forefront in this (sustainable mobility) kind of thinking and the mindset.

"I am absolutely sure that in India, a lot of customers, from our point of view, will be prepared for this kind of technology," he noted.

He, however, added that the question is not to bring in technology just for the sake of technology. It has to contribute to the environment.

"But it doesn't make sense if the source of energy is not renewable. So, therefore, we need renewable energy. Does India have renewable energies," Speth asked.

JLR's product portfolio in India ranges from the Jaguar XE sedan with starting price of Rs 40.61 lakh and going all the way up to the Range Rover priced at Rs 1.82 crore onwards.

Currently, it is locally manufacturing six vehicles at its facility in Pune.

These are Jaguar XE, XF, F-PACE under its portfolio and the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Discovery Sport under the Land Rover portfolio.

When asked about demand for I-PACE globally, Speth said the company has received an "overwhelming" response and the company is facing capacity constraints.

JLR expects supply situation to remain challenging with shortage for batteries, he said, adding that the company expected the battery prices to remain high in the coming three years at least.