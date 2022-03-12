To change employee behaviour, choose the right metrics

Representative image

Lots of businesses, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), want to change their culture and the behaviour of employees in keeping with the changing market preferences and attitudes. They spend significant resources on training and workshops but do not realise that training programmes alone are not enough.

People do not change themselves on what is expected of them but what is being measured since their incentives depend on key performance indicators, or KPIs as they are known.

What is needed is a good measuring system that delivers performance and behavioural change. I ask organisations not to hold change management workshops and instead spend money on driving KPIs that are aligned to the business strategy.

Every employee’s performance is monitored by a few KPIs. Each will have five-eight deliverables. Having the right KPIs is critical for the success of an organisation. However, most organisations fail to set the right KPIs, resulting in poor execution of their strategy.

Most managers get carried away in articulating the KPI dashboard using a drop-down menu that is provided by the software and do not apply much thought.

I will share a few pointers in setting the right measures or KPIs based on our experience of working with hundreds of large and small companies. They will help you change existing KPIs in your organisation for better quality and fit with your strategy.

1 Check for relevance

What’s the point of measuring speed if you are driving in the wrong direction? The measures should derive from the strategic objectives of the organisation otherwise you will be measuring something that will not benefit anyone.

At the highest level, you must measure the outcome and not the interim steps, or what I call drivers. The head of the supply chain division of a medium-sized business was complaining about his new objectives on overhauling the current system to a new one. There were about nine measures and he was struggling to put forth the details for his team.

We pointed out to him that he was measuring the wrong things, as the new system would only qualify as a strategic initiative in driving better effectiveness and efficiency of the supply chain.

The measurement therefore should have focussed on the outcome of that objective and not the steps in setting up a new system. The reason is very simple: employees should be focussed on the right things for delivering cost-effective and timely supply. Never copy and paste KPIs from other companies or internet sites. It has to be unique to your organizational objectives.

2 Keep it simple

Check for simplicity so that everyone understands it. Make sure that your measures are simple and easy to understand. Don't complicate them like some of our clients did, with complex indexation of multiple factors and ratios, which needs complex formulae.

The measures should be easy to explain month-on-month, and something like a simple percentage, absolute number or simple ratio will work best in bringing forth the desired changes.

3 Check for repeatability

Measures cannot be changed every month, nor should it be done only once annually. That will not serve any purpose other than getting a pat on the back during that period while the company fails to deliver its objectives at the end of the year.

Typically, governments are seen to do such things, so that the bureaucrats continue to hold their plum positions. KPIs should be measurable regularly and show development over time.

4 Get the mix right

Check if you have only outcome measures or a good mix of outcome and intermediate measures. If you have only the outcome measures, it is like driving looking at the rear-view mirror. It will only tell you the results after an issue has occurred. It does not help in driving the desired results.

So an intermediate or lead measure is necessary for some objectives where you are driving change. It is important to be able to predict the outcome with such a measure.

For instance, if you recruit a new salesperson and have only an outcome measure like the number of clients closed for the month, you will not be able to coach and help the salesperson.

An intermediate or lead measure such as number of calls made a day will help to see how things are going before the month ends, as you know that every 20 calls may result in a customer meeting and every five meetings may result in a customer buy.

5 Check for efficiency

Many of our clients have had problems of collecting data when they revamped their measures. This is mainly because these required new data sources.

In the initial days, this is normal but if someone takes more than a week after a month has ended to get the right data and then another week to analyse it, the measurement system is inefficient.

Therefore, one of the things you should check for is whether there is a better systematic and faster way of collecting and collating data. Automation is a good means to accomplish this.

It is not enough just to have the measurements. If that were the case, all organisations would have done great. Keep the above pointers in mind for a well-designed strategy and bring change and growth.