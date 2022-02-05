To build relationships, start with satisfying internal customers

Sales people in most companies do not get any special incentive for building customer relationships.

Building customer relationships is becoming the mantra these days for many companies although India is still a market where anything goes. Service levels are still at a dismal level and frustrations of many are ignored totally by companies as business is coming from other customers. Irony is that every other company is equally bad. For instance, if you have ever changed your telecom service provider post the portability rule, you would have soon realised your mistake. Chances are that the new service provider is worse than the old one.

Nevertheless, at some level, many companies are trying to do more research on building one-to-one relationships with customers. The advent of latest research techniques, combined with technology tools, help in driving quick changes to distribution, promotion and advertising. This is useful for the long-term development of relationships. Competitive advantage lies in a distinct set of customer franchise. Done right, it will help to know the customers intimately. But then the question is whether customers want that much intimacy. Even with such issues around, it is still clear how a relationship is going to benefit both the company and the customers –long-term value and profitability for companies while ease, better value, trust and hassle-free services for the customers.

But what about the employees? They are so critical for the success of any relationship programme and yet what is in it for them? I do not know of any company that is actually looking at employee benefits in driving better customer relationships. In the end, it is the employee who makes the touchpoint and creates the moment of truth for the company and the customer. Can the employee benefit from such relationships and if so how can that help companies become more profitable?

If you look closely, today sales folks do not get any special incentive for building relationships. Of course, you can argue that they will have better job security and steady salary, etc. but then that is not really an incentive to build customer franchise. What a few organisations are doing today is some form of ESOP to employees as incentives to build relationships. The inherent idea is that they benefit when the company’s bottom line improves and for getting there sales folks need to build sales and relationships. However, this is a very indirect route to be qualified as an inventive linked to building relationship with your customers. Just as companies reward customers for being loyal with cash discounts or reward points, why can’t employees too get direct incentives on repeat customer sales, say in a retail outlet like Lifestyles? That would probably drive the behaviour and attitude of frontline sales force to deepen the customer relationship.

As an example consider the Lifestyles Store in Bangalore. If the section saleswoman believes that every customer walking into her section is a potential long-term one, and if she knows that she will be rewarded for making the customer come back, her behaviour will be completely different from the indifferent attitude one sees today. They will be more service oriented, responsive and genuinely interested in the customer need. So what Lifestyles could do is perhaps when the customer makes his third purchase or so from that section or anywhere in the outlet, the saleswoman is rewarded either a commission or points, which she can monetise at the end of the month. If she is on a commission plus salary basis, she may even be given a hike in commission percentage. This reward system can increase as the relationship deepens. Lifestyles can also give reward points for each ongoing purchase a Platinum member makes with a particular saleswoman.

The idea here is about diverting attention from driving one-off sales to increasing relationships with your company. This requires the salesperson to tap into the needs of individual customers and provide individualised service rather than pushing for the one-off sale. If as a customer you do not get a good experience, you are not going to come back even if you bought a shirt from the salesperson. Essentially it is only commonsense that both the customer and the employee are rewarded appropriately to make them do business with each other again.

The strategy of an organisation should be linked to the long-term relationship of customers and must have the support of the top leadership for it to succeed. Once it is embedded in strategic intent, a balanced scorecard process can ensure successful execution at every level with clear measurable goals. The four perspectives of the balanced scorecard will ensure that both customers and employees are taken care of with the right culture, leadership and processes. Eventually that will help the organisation achieve its financial goals, the ultimate measure that the strategy has succeeded.



Deploy a training programme to teach employees how to sense and deliver individualised customer service.



Communicate your strategy of long-term relationships to both customers and employees.



Design and implement an incentive system for employees that will increase with the depth of relationship they have with customers.



Leverage such relationships to develop other relationships through word-of-mouth using customer-get-customer kind of schemes.



Decrease promotional expenses as you create more delighted customers.