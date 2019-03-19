App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To address its financial crisis, BSNL needs to increase its customer base or cut staff

BSNL uses 60 percent of its revenue in paying employee salaries. This is much higher for MTNL, which mainly operates in Mumbai and Delhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Government-backed telecom companies -- Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) -- will have to attract more customers towards their services or cut staff to address the growing financial crisis at the companies. BSNL failed to pay the salaries of its 1.76 lakh employees in February due to lack of funds. A similar situation has arisen at MTNL.

According to a media report, BSNL only has 650 customers per employee, as against only 160 for MTNL. The former also has the highest number of employees among all the telecom operators in India.

Private players lead in this respect. Vodafone Idea has 27,916 customers per employee and a 418.74 million customer base as of December 31, 2018. It has only 12,000 people on its payroll. Bharti Airtel has a customer base of 340.25 million, managed by 16,962 staff members. Customers per employee are close to 20,000.

BSNL uses 60 percent of its revenue in paying employee salaries. This is much higher for MTNL, which mainly operates in Mumbai and Delhi.

related news

A recent report by Kotak Institutional Equities said that in the past 14 years, BSNL has moved from 'navratna' to an 'incipient sick' public sector unit. "FY08 was the last year of positive operating profit (EBIT) for BSNL. Since then, the company has posted a cumulative FY09-18 EBIT loss of Rs 82,000 crore. This figure would have crossed Rs 90,000 crore by December 31, 2018," it said.

It added that employee expenses, including retiral benefit accruals, were 66 percent of operating revenue in FY18 as compared with 21 percent in FY06. With the intense competition in the telecom sector, BSNL has suffered a severe loss of jobs and market share over the past few years.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Business #Companies #Telecom

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

When Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Complimented Lilly Singh on Bagging La ...

No Trophy, No Regrets as Federer Departs Indian Wells for Miami

Christchurch Aftermath: Dev Patel’s Film On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Atta ...

No Riots in UP Since BJP Came to Power, Says Adityanath on 2nd Anniver ...

PHOTOS: Cyclone Idai Wreaks Havoc in Mozambique, Zimbabwe

IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals Launch Academy in England

Tesla Optimistic to Enter India by 2019, Elon Musk Re-Confirms on Twit ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: 1.2 lakh voters marked ‘doubtful’ will no ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.