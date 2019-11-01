TNPL to take up Rs 2,520-crore capacity expansion programme

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd on November 1 said it would undertake a capacity expansion programme at a cost of Rs 2,520 crore in two phases at its Tiruchirappalli unit.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami formally launched the plan by laying the foundation stone for it under the first phase costing Rs 1,100 crore to the Exchequer, an official press release said.

Under the first phase, 400 metric tonne of wood pulp- making unit, a chemical recovery boiler division and a 20MW generator would be set up, it said.

"The capacity expansion will be taken up in two phases at a cost of Rs 2,520 crore," the release said.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister M C Sampath handed over a cheque for Rs 18.33 crore as TNPL's 2018-19 financial year dividend to Palaniswami on the occasion.

Palaniswami released the TNPL's postal cover 'My Stamp' on the occasion, the release said.