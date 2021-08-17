TLTRO funds improved NBFCs' short-term liquidity buckets: RBI Bulletin

NBFC (PC-Shutterstock)

The RBI bulletin of August 2021 issue suggests that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) which had received funds under the Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) witnessed an improvement in their short-term liquidity buckets as compared to others.

COVID-19 pandemic had worsened the liquidity conditions of the NBFCs as banks and markets pulled back, the RBI Bulletin said.

The TLTRO scheme was introduced by the RBI to provide targeted liquidity to sectors and entities experiencing liquidity constraints and restricted market access due to the pandemic, the Bulletin added.

The article titled as ‘TLTRO and Structural Liquidity: A Shot in the Arm for NBFCs?’ highlights that the funds received by banks were to be invested in investment grade corporate debt and the operations were taken in two phases. The TLTRO 1.0 announced on March 27, 2020 where four auctions of Rs 25,000 crore each were conducted by RBI amounting to a total of Rs 1,00,000 with a tenor of upto three years at a floating rate linked to the policy repo.

Later on TLTRO 2.0 was announced on April 17, 2020 to address the liquidity constraints faced by small and mid-sized corporates including NBFCs and microfinance institutions (MFIs) a sum of `Rs 50,000 crore was to be made available at policy repo rate for tenors up to three years.

The article adds, “The distribution of TLTRO funds under the first two phases suggests that `61,586 crores were disbursed to NBFCs and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), of which 60 per cent were obtained by NBFCs.”

The article assesses the impact TLTRO on NBFCs’ liquidity position by comparing NBFCs that received funding via TLTRO with those that did not. A total of 136 NBFCs had requested funding via TLTRO most of which were NBFCs-ND-SI. (Non-Deposit taking Systemically Important) Data on their balance sheet and financial performance from December 2019 to December 2020 on quarterly basis were collected from the supervisory database and matched with the set of NBFCs that received funding to get a set of treatment NBFCs.

The article adds, “The beneficiaries of TLTRO funding were not chosen randomly but reflects cherry picking by banks based on certain NBFC specific characteristics.”