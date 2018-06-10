TL govt announces 16% IR, TMU calls off proposed stir

Transport workers' unions in Telangana today withdrew their proposed indefinite strike from tomorrow, demanding pay revision, after the state government announced an interim relief of 16 percent.

The government said it has decided to give 16 percent interim relief, even though it would put an additional financial burden of Rs 16 crore every month on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). The decision was announced by Finance Minister Etela Rajender and Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy at a press conference here this evening in the presence of the union leaders.

A leader of the Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU), a recognised union of the TSRTC, said in view of the government's announcement of interim relief they have decided to withdraw the stir. The TMU along with a few other employee unions had threatened to go on the strike demanding constitution of a Pay Revision Committee, a hike in salaries among other demands.

Following the strike notice, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had last week asked the RTC unions to withdraw their strike call andwarnedthat striking employees will lose their jobs immediately. A committee comprising ministers constituted to examine their demands had been holding talks with the leaders of RTC unions since last four days.

The TSRTC was incurring Rs 700 crore loss every year. The losses are in addition to the Rs 3,000 crore debt burden on which the RTC also pays an interest of Rs 250 crore a year, the Ministers said. Other demands of TMU included a 25 percent IR and 50 percent fitment (pay hike) for RTC staff, abolition of Motor Vehicle (MV) Tax on RTC buses.