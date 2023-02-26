 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Since its launch in 2009, Zoya has become a Rs 200-crore sub-brand in the Titan stable which grosses over Rs 40,000 crore annually, with seven showrooms -- the latest addition being just last week at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel -- and an equal number of galleries.

Zoya, the luxury jewellery brand from the house of Titan, is looking to more than double its revenue as well as the store count over the next three years from what it has done all through its 14-year history.

If everything goes as planned, and if the demand for luxury maintains the current growth momentum, we will have at least eight more boutiques by FY27, adding to our seven stores and seven galleries at present, CK Venkatraman, the managing director of Titan Company, which is a joint venture between the Tatas and the Tamil Nadu government, told PTI.

On the investment side, he said each store commands at least Rs 40 crore, which means, they will invest over Rs 320 crore over the next three years.