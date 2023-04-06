 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Titan Q4 Update: Revenue up 25% YoY driven by watches and wearables, emerging businesses

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

During the three-month period ending March 2023, Titan also added a total of 126 new retail outlets, the company said in a stock exchange filing on April 6.

The maximum growth was recorded by Titan in its 'emerging businesses' category, where the sales shot up by 84 percent YoY, it said.

Titan Company Ltd announced on April 6 that it finished the January-March quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 on a solid note, with all key businesses witnessing a second consecutive quarter of healthy double-digit growth. Higher contributions from watches & wearables and emerging businesses helped its revenue increase by 25 percent YoY, it said.

Both domestic and overseas retail store network expansion has seen good results. At the end of the Q4, Titan said it had 2,710 stores in its retail network (including CaratLane).

During the three-month period ending March 2023, Titan added a total of 126 new retail outlets, the company said in a stock exchange filing on April 6.

ALSO READ: Titan share price on track for 3-day gain; JPMorgan keeps ‘overweight’ stance