Titan finishes March quarter on a 'satisfactory note', says company

Tata group company Titan on April 6 said it has finished the March 2022 quarter 'on a satisfactory note' despite the Omicron wave impact and global uncertainties. It said demand across all of its businesses continued to be strong with most segments posting year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The company, which is ace investor Rakesh Jhujhunwala’s largest stock holding, said its network expansion and campaigns have continued to progress well in anticipation of an upbeat Q1 FY23 which is expected to be normal after a gap of two years of lockdowns in the same period.

The company's jewellery division saw a four percent YoY growth. In a BSE filing, the company apprised that sales from the top 8 cities grew in single digits while the rest of India saw a small decline. Walk-ins saw a minor decline but the customer conversions and ticket sizes grew marginally for the quarter compared to the same period last year.

Also Read: Titan Smart Pro Review: A feature-packed smartwatch that offers solid fitness tracking

"Though the plain jewellery category bore the brunt of gold volatility in Mar'22 leading to a slight decline for the quarter, studded sales clocked in a high single-digit growth, thereby partially cushioning the impact", read the statement.

During the quarter, Titan also acquired a minority stake in Great Heights Inc. (through its wholly-owned subsidiary TCL North America Inc.) to deepen its understanding of the "Lab-grown Diamonds" space.

The firm's 'watches and wearables' division saw a good momentum with a 12 percent YoY growth. The company reported sales increasing across all offline channels, while sales from Retail and Large Format Stores (LFS) clocked higher growth as well.

West and north regions saw much higher growth amongst geographies, while the segment also had new launches in the quarter.

Also Read: Tanishq on expansion mode, to set up 45-50 stores pan-India

The eyecare segment witnessed a five percent rise, led by frames and sunglasses. “Network expansion continued in line with ambitious growth plans for the next year. Product innovation continues to be the core focus area and the centerpiece of Titan Eyeplus offerings."

As regards Titan’s revenue from ‘other businesses’, which jumped 23 percent in the March 2022 quarter, it said the increase in sales from departmental stores and e-commerce led to a healthy 21 percent YoY growth in fragrances and 67 percent YoY growth in fashion accessories businesses, respectively.

The company’s automation solutions business saw large dispatches in the quarter triggered due to postponement of deliveries on the back of supply chain disruptions earlier. The inquiries have shown gradual improvement but are still below normalised levels. The aerospace business achieved moderate growth with a good recovery in orders.