Titan cracks 8% as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala offloads 1.4% stake from May 22-June 28

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Thursday said he sold 1.25 crore shares, or 1.4 percent, of Titan Company between May 22 and June 28.

According to a BSE notice, Jhunjhunwala along with persons acting in concert sold 61,00,000 equity shares and further offloaded 64,00,000 equity shares on June 28, taking the total stake sale to 1,25,00,000, or 1.4 percent.

Shares of Titan Company plunged about 8 percent in the same period. The stock was quoting Rs 914.90 on May 22. It slipped to Rs 838.05 on June 28, which translates in a fall of 8.4 percent.

Total shareholding of Jhunjhunwala and persons acting in concert as on May 21 stood at 7.79 crore shares, or 8.8 percent, which fell from 10.05 percent recorded on April 12, 2007. This amounts to a change of 2.67 percent.