May 22, 2018 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Titan Company eyeing repeat of 10% growth in watch biz

Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd aims to repeat its double digit growth in sales of wrist watches and accessories like last year, a top company official said here today.

"We are looking at overall (growth) of the company. For watches (and accessories) we expect double digit growth. Last year, we grew by 10 percent. This year we hope to repeat it," company CEO, Watches and Accessories, S Ravi Kant, told PTI. He said the company had been registering a growth of 3-4 percent and last year, posted a growth in terms of volumes. Kant was speaking after relaunching Fastrack exclusive store, the largest in India, here.

Asked about the factors that led to the growth, the CEO said it was due to various reasons like launch of new products and foray into the smart watch segment. The company would also this year launch two or three versions of Reflex fitness band, 'smart wallets' and 'smart-belts' in line with 'smart watches', he said.

The CEO also opened a service centre - Fastrack Care - which he said was the first outlet in the country to be located in a sales showroom. Currently, service for Fastrack watches is offered by group entity -- World of Titan showrooms, he said.

"There are 170 outlets for Fastrack. We are planning to have 60 stores offering sales and service," Titan Company Ltd, Head of marketing, Fastrack, Ayushman, said.

