Titan acquihires HUG Innovations, launches smart watch

Titan Company Limited on Tuesday announced acquihire of Hyderabad-based technology and wearables firm HUG Innovations, and the launch of 'Titan Connected X', a full-touch smart watch with 13 features in the Indian market.

CEO (watches and wearables business) of Titan Company Limited S Ravi Kant said the CEO and founder of HUG Innovation Raj Neravati, along with 23 others in his team, had joined the Titan Company from January 1, 2020.

"Titan also gets an advantage to access their (HUG's) consumer platform and IPs that are extremely relevant in the companys wearable journey," the company said. After the acquihiring, Hyderabad would now have the Titan's Development Centre, the company said.

Speaking about the launch, Ravi Kant told reporters: "The product will be available in all leading Titan stores in March 2020."

The watch boasts of features like a 1.2" full colour touch screen with analogue hands, activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, find phone, camera control, sleep tracking, weather, calendar alerts and customisable watch faces, music and selfie control on the go. The price of the watch is Rs 14,995