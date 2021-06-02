Tips to prevent customers “clicking” out to your competitors

Let me tell you a secret. More than 50% of companies that installed Customer Relationship Management software say it has been a failure. It did not do the job it intended to do: Build the customer relationships and manage the same. Companies that have invested a fortune on such software are all disillusioned. Which is why most tech companies have moved to the SAAS (software as a service) model on CRM. That way, companies don’t have to incur large Capex to buy and install the software like they had done before.

The Internet's development has been a boon for marketers, no doubt. Across the globe, companies of all types and sizes have developed websites, and every one has reaped the benefits. Most experts agree that many companies will see Internet sales increases in the post-pandemic world while retail sales overall will suffer.

But sales are not enough; smart marketers have long known the value of long-term customer relationships. Customer relationship management principles for Internet marketing, however, are not the same as dealing directly with your customer face-to-face. Several companies have developed e-commerce software to assist online marketers in building and maintaining customer relationships. Some of the key aspects of an effective CRM for Internet marketers include ways to keep the system user-friendly. Following 10 tips will prevent your customers clicking away to your competitors:

Frequent updates: You would imagine companies that are in the Internet space to do frequent updates of their websites. It is not so as I recently realised to my horror. I use one of the leading broadband service providers and normally subscribe for a year in advance. While renewing for the current year, I found a multitude of packages with speed and data usage but not in a customizable way. So I chose one that is optimal for me although the unlimited data use was an over kill for me. When I tried to pay, surprise! It said it would not be possible to buy for more than Rs 20000! Why did they not say that before I moved to payment? I recently visited a website for an equipment sales company and found that the main page still carry an expired announcement of special offers. Such shoddiness sends a poor message to customers. Be sure the webpages are updated frequently with relevant information, and make sure all the pages are readable and working. At the bottom of the homepage, list when the site was last updated.

Attractive homepage: As marketers, we must know the importance of first impressions. Poorly chosen colours, too much or too little information, no website search capabilities and poor menu presentation are just a few potential problems. Choose colours that are easy on the eye, and do not obscure menu choices. Remember to include company identification, such as logos and trademarks.

Avoid overdoing: Too many graphics and sounds that take too long to load will scare customers away. Get to the point quickly; some customers may still have older computer equipment or slow Internet access that cannot download detailed graphics and sounds easily.

Easy customer contact: Make it easy for customers to contact you and respond in a timely fashion. Some companies still take days to get back to customers; you should treat your Internet shoppers as if they were customers coming into your store and acknowledge quickly.

Provide a good response: Answer customer questions. Asking them to submit formal forms or mails will only irritate customers. And respond as soon as possible, because in the e-commerce world, every minute counts. Always send a detailed confirmation that includes shipping information.

Anticipate questions: Many of the best sites I have visited have Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) as a menu choice. This often helps answer a customer's questions. More importantly, it satisfies the customer immediately.

Easy order, easy pay: Your website should have an order form that is easy to use and has a secure payment gateway. Let the customer know that it is secure and also give him alternatives such as pay on delivery, or mobile wallets.

Be informative: Customers today are looking for solutions to problems; so tell them how your offerings provide the answers. Publicise examples on the website. If your company has won industry awards, do not hesitate to let e-customers know.

Have electronic catalogues: As many as 90% of car buyers pre-shop for vehicles on the Net. Whatever business you are in, remember that many customers are pre-shopping, so offer whatever information your hard copy catalogues contain online. You may be able to provide a shopping assistant service, virtual models for trying on clothes or video clips, if appropriate.

: Thank customers and verify that everything is to their satisfaction, but do so without irritating them. Only send e-mail solicitations if they want to be on the e-mail list; some e-retailers send e-mails to customers too often.