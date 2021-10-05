Tinder launches in-app currency to get users to spend real money: Report

(Image: moneycontrol)

Tinder, owned by Match Group, is launching a virtual currency to get users to spend more time on the dating app and eventually spend regular money, Bloomberg has reported.

The in-app "coins" will initially be available only in Australia and can be acquired as users remain active on the app and update their profiles. The report said that the coins can also be purchased with regular money, and will be available later in October.

The coins can be used to avail Tinder's features such as Super Likes and Boosts, which help improve the chances of finding a good match, the report said.

During the company's second-quarter earnings call in August, Match Group CFO Gary Swidler said that Tinder users' "propensity to pay has improved significantly."

Match Group CEO Shar Dubey had at the same call said that the company had tested the currency feature in small markets in the second quarter, and was "encouraged" by the results.

The company expects the coins "will play an important role as the Tinder experience evolves and becomes more immersive because virtual currency is useful in the context of gifting digital goods," Swidler told Bloomberg.