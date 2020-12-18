Timeline of Facebook's major acquisitions since inception

Since it was founded in 2004, Facebook has made more than 82 acquisitions. These deals have contributed to the company’s growth, which today has a market capitalisation of over $700 billion.

Originally started as TheFacebook.com, the company was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, along with Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes.

In 2008, Facebook bought ConnectU for $31 million as a part of a court settlement.

Facebook acquired photo-sharing platform Instagram for $1 billion in April 2012. It was also the year the company made its stock market debut by listing on the NASDAQ.

In its largest deal so far, Facebook acquired messaging platform WhatsApp in February 2014 for $19 billion. In the same year, Facebook also purchased Oculus VR for $2 billion.

According to Investopedia, Facebook paid an estimated $500 million to $1 billion for CTRL-Labs.