'Time to think outside the box, this is a unique year': Newly-appointed CII President Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak, the newly-appointed President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), said 2020 is a unique year and it is time to think outside the box.

Kotak said the CII is committed to the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank said the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted three crucial economic agents - the individual, businesses, and the government.

Kotak said it is difficult to forecast India's gross domestic product (GDP) during the current scenario.

The government probably needs to spend more, he added. According to Kotak, any impact that cannot be absorbed by the government will fall on the financial sector.

Kotak also said it is important to find a balance between loss of lives due to the novel coronavirus and loss of livelihood during the lockdown.

"There is a need to reimagine India from healthcare point of view," Kotak said.

Kotak also said there is a need to upgrade the quality of medical research, and raise investment in healthcare professionals.

Speaking about migrant workers, Kotak said this is the first time he has seen "reverse migration" in India.