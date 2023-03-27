Time to revisit financial sector resolution process, says Uday Kotak

Veteran banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Uday Kotak said on March 27 called for a relook at the financial sector resolution process through the NCLT mechanism to address the issue of poor recovery for lenders.

The resolution mechanism in Reliance Capital and Srei cases signaled a poor recovery and below liquidation value for creditors, Kotak said.

"NBFC resolution. RCap, Srei experience signal poor recovery below liquidation value for creditors. NCLT process is also tardy whether IBC or otherwise. In IL&FS too while recovery ratio is better, legal process takes long. Time for policy relook at financial sector resolution," Kotak tweeted.

Earlier, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shyamala Gopinath pitched for strengthening the insolvency process. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Gopinath suggested that IBC has brought about many changes in the insolvency resolution process but there is further scope for improvement.

“If an account is treated as wilful, banks are required to refer the matter to law enforcement agencies, and, thereafter, it is the enforcement agency that facilitates the recovery of such loans. Legal processes are also involved,” said Gopinath.

