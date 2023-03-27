Time to revisit financial sector resolution process, says Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak highlighted the resolution mechanism of the insolvency cases of companies like Reliance Capital, Srei, and Infrastructure Leasing & Finance (IL&FS).

Veteran banker and Kotak Mahindra Bank chief executive officer (CEO) Uday Kotak said on March 27 called for a relook at the financial sector resolution process through the NCLT mechanism to address the issue of poor recovery for lenders.

The resolution mechanism in Reliance Capital and Srei cases signaled a poor recovery and below liquidation value for creditors, Kotak said.

"NBFC resolution. RCap, Srei experience signal poor recovery below liquidation value for creditors. NCLT process is also tardy whether IBC or otherwise. In IL&FS too while recovery ratio is better, legal process takes long. Time for policy relook at financial sector resolution," Kotak tweeted.



NBFC resolution. RCap, Srei experience signal poor recovery below liquidation value for creditors. NCLT process is also tardy whether IBC or otherwise. In IL&FS too while recovery ratio is better, legal process takes long. Time for policy relook at financial sector resolution. — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 27, 2023

Earlier, former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shyamala Gopinath pitched for strengthening the insolvency process . In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, Gopinath suggested that IBC has brought about many changes in the insolvency resolution process but there is further scope for improvement.

“If an account is treated as wilful, banks are required to refer the matter to law enforcement agencies, and, thereafter, it is the enforcement agency that facilitates the recovery of such loans. Legal processes are also involved,” said Gopinath.

Also read: Why do major IBC cases get delayed for years?

Insolvency cases

Kotak highlighted the resolution mechanism of the insolvency cases of companies like Reliance Capital, Srei, and Infrastructure Leasing & Finance (IL&FS).

Reliance Capital company plunged into a crisis following huge debts and liquidity crises. In November 2021, RBI referred Reliance Capital for bankruptcy resolution process after it defaulted on bonds worth Rs 24,000 crore. In December 2021, Reliance Capital, in a regulatory filing, said that the NCLT had admitted the case of the company for the corporate insolvency resolution procedure (CIRP) under IBC.

In the insolvency proceedings of infrastructure company Srei, RBI superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL) in October 2021 due to governance concerns and repayment defaults. The banking regulator approached the NCLT Kolkata to initiate the insolvency proceedings against the twins for a consolidated resolution.

The third case Kotak mentioned, the IL&FS led to the downfall of the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). IL&FS stepped into trouble after one of its subsidiaries, IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd, defaulted on a loan repayment in 2018. The default sent shockwaves through the Indian financial sector, forcing banks to turn extra-cautious in their loan exposure to all NBCFs. After this, the government took control of IL&FS in October 2018.

Also read: IL&FS Board resolves Rs 55,000 crore debt so far: 5 key questions answered