Time to reimagine supply chain strategy, says Tata Motors' Rajesh Khatri

The global semiconductor shortage has taken a heavy toll on the automotive industry. As the industry has run out of chips, the production of vehicles has entered the slow lane.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Khatri, Vice President - Operations, Tata Motors, talked about the company's efforts to mitigate the crisis and rethink the supply chain strategy to build a roadmap for resiliency.

"As we plan for the future, it is time to reimagine our supply chain strategy to be future-ready. It starts with rethinking our strategic objectives," Khatri said while speaking on the way forward for the company after the shortage of semiconductors sent shockwaves and squeezed supplies.

"One fine day, we get to know there are no chips available. This is the situation the industry is in. Consignments that need to be supplied are lying at various places due to supply chain disruptions," he noted. "Today, there is a need for a more agile, productive, resilient, digital, and sustainable supply chain."

The supply chain challenges that began in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have only been aggravated currently by the Ukraine conflict, said Khatri.

"Reeling under lockdowns, fluctuations in demand and supply and logistics disruptions, the automotive industry is still recovering from the shock. Semiconductor shortages continue to haunt the auto industry in particular," Khatri said, stressing that these unprecedented constraints have severely impacted the company.

Elaborating on technology plans by the company to approach supply-chain management, Khatri explained that the automotive value chain depends on how they carry out potential risk assessments.

"We have to identify potential risks in the value chain. All our suppliers have to form a supplier grid so that we are able to assess risk better and take proactive measures. We are diversifying the supplier base," he said.

"We are for standardisation and localisation. Choosing catalog chips in the design of electronic components ensures the availability of parts easily. We are also arranging for designing alternative architecture with new-gen chips. Our engineers are revalidating this in a very short time," Khatri added.