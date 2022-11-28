 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Time to refresh airline on-time performance metric for level playing field

Ameya Joshi
Nov 28, 2022 / 11:20 AM IST

An airline’s punctuality is based primarily on how many flights it operates at the country’s top four airports.

File image

November started on a very different note. Go FIRST dropped to a new low in terms of on-time performance (OTP) and IndiGo recovered from its earlier low. And, as the regulator published data for October, Air India made a comeback like never before – topping the OTP charts.

The OTP discussion was back and how! With IndiGo being relegated out of the top three in terms of punctuality – a tactic it used in its early years to push the competition – and Air India on top, it’s time to look deeper into this metric.

With the changes in the rankings, this, perhaps, may be an appropriate time to look holistically at how OTP is calculated.

The ministry of civil aviation started releasing statistics on OTP, load factors and passenger and flight counts on May 25, 2020, when aviation services resumed after the outbreak of Covid-19. But it’s time to reconsider the data gathering.

What are the current challenges?

Currently, the regulator – the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – releases monthly summaries across airlines including OTP, load factor and market share.