Time-tested and economical, here’s why SMEs should go big on word-of-mouth promotion

Centuries ago, word-of-mouth was the best advertisement. A travelling medic, for instance, would use his oratory skills to mesmerise a small audience in a village, making a pitch for his rejuvenation tonic, or stamina pill. The word would soon reach a wider circle of friends and relatives of the small group.

Over the years, the word of mouth has evolved, into advertising, public relations and the so-called good press. Today, cost-conscious marketers should revitalise yesterday’s tactic, even though they have huge budgets. The bulk of social media is word of mouth, though typed in.

People are hard-pressed for time and bombarded with information. In this intense battle for eyeballs and ears, you need to be outstandingly creative in your approach, which is a problem for most small and medium enterprises (SMEs). A word-of-mouth promotion definitely makes sense as competition gets fierce.

It is cheap and effective

Unfortunately, this form of promotion is ignored by companies with fat budgets. Smart marketers and SME owners should look into personal communication.

Consider this: most consumers contemplating a major purchase take little or no time to research printed matter. They typically talk to current users and other “experts”, whose subjective opinion weighs heavily in the final decision.

The lesson: manage your word-of-mouth marketing astutely, and your offerings will be consistently recommended, especially now with social media.

In his book, Customers For Life, legendary auto dealer Carl Sewell says word-of-mouth is taken more seriously than TV spots. He compares this technique to the rock-in-the-pool theory: a happy customer will tell a few, who will tell a few more. In the case of an unhappy customer, this number will go up seven times.

Goodwill hunting

Let us face it, most of us enjoy nothing better than imparting our brand of worldly wisdom. SMEs should tap into this wellspring of communication by organising word-of-mouth campaigns to target those who will go forth and multiply goodwill. It campaign should also aim for opinion leaders.

Concentrate your efforts on strategic centres of influence and media. Take advantage of networking opportunities at trade shows, conferences, and public events. Virtually pervade the selling chain and your community with good news.

Make sure that respected people use your courier service, frequent your restaurants, or rely on your office cleaning services. Keep them happy and solicit their testimonials.

In the business-to-business (B2B) marketing scenario, try to get some big reputed clients even for small work and then get their testimonials. Ask them routinely to recommend you, and send a newsletter emphasising how you value them.

The importance of networking as a marketing tool has been further substantiated by dozens of studies in the US. Researchers say most individuals do not evaluate a contemplated product or service based on scientific findings. They depend mainly on subjective evaluations, conveyed to them by others who have adopted the product or service.

Simply said, opinion is more compelling than facts. The theory of subjective evaluation is also evident from the enduring effectiveness of the testimonial ads.

You must have seen the ICICI Bank’s campaign using client CFOs. A woman who claims an anti-lock braking system saved her life is any day more persuasive than the findings of a lab test. Similarly, Vim and Ariel used this route to tap into the word-of-mouth tactic.

Word-of-mouth can also be driven through a referral incentive programme. Based on the impressive fiscal value of a lifetime customer, this concept makes budgetary sense to serve long-term thinkers.

Hospitals, insurance companies and industrial suppliers are typical examples of the SME sector. Customers or their front-line staffers are sent a catchy message, encouraging them to refer others and earn a reward. Referral notes also say, “AAA is pleased to introduce BBB.”

Credit Card issuers do this effectively, too. The mail promises that for every card presented, both the referrer and the referred party will receive a gift certificate for lunch at a nice restaurant or perhaps other gifts such as cameras, watches and even a TV. Often the restaurateur or gift vendor provides service or product free or at cost towards increasing his client base. The possibilities are endless.

No matter what you choose, strive to impress all the centres of influence and they will spread the word among the audience beyond your reach.

PS: Consistently delight your customers. Delivering unwavering quality and going out of your way to thank them are the best ways to engineer a solid channel of referrals.





