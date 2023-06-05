Time right to address governance gaps in banking, says RBI deputy governor Rao

"Good or rather best practices in these areas are the key soft pillars which build the edifice of a successful financial institution, more so in these challenging times," Rajeshwar Rao said.

A top Reserve Bank of India (RBI) official has said the time is right to addrtess the governance gaps in the banking industry as the sector is sound and healthy at this point. "The banking sector in India at this juncture is sound, resilient, and financially healthy," said deputy governor Rajeshwar Rao speaking at the Conference of Directors of Banks organised by the Reserve Bank of India for Public Sector Banks.

"So, the time is perhaps right to improve the plumbing by addressing the gaps in governance frameworks, assurance functions, and strategise for better times ahead," Rao said.

Earlier, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das too had said that the central bank had found some gaps in banks’ corporate governance despite issuing guidelines on the matter. Bank boards and management should not allow such gaps to creep in, Governor had said, adding that the RBI has taken up such matters with the banks at an individual level in the past.

Echoing the same concerns, Rao said bank boards often do not pay attention on matters related to conduct. Highlighting that customer service, customer conduct, and ethical employee behaviour are key in banks, Rao said Boards should pay close attention to these apsects.

"Good or rather best practices in these areas are the key soft pillars which build the edifice of a successful financial institution, more so in these challenging times," Rao said.

The comments from the RBI top brass assumes importance in the backdrop of various governance lapses reported by different banks and non-banks which later invited RBI actions. Time and again, the central bank has asked bank boards and independent directors to remain vigilant on governance lapses in banks.

Boards should aim higher standards

Asserting the role of bank boards, Rao said Boards should go beyond baseline compliance to regulatory and legal requirements and aim for higher, best-in-industry standards.

"To this end, the Board must ensure a suitable policy framework for its own assessment regarding effectiveness and composition, in accordance with their strategies and risk profiles, both at the aggregated and dis-aggregated levels," Rao said.

In 2014, the RBI had constituted a committee to review governance of boards of banks under the chairmanship of P. J. Nayak. The committee had made recommendations. Following this, in May 2015, the RBI issued instructions to banks to do away with the calendar of reviews, replacing it with the seven critical themes prescribed by the panel.

Rao said the events in the US Banking system reminds why governance structure is backbone of banking institutions. Drawing lessons from the event, banks should ensure that management is transparent about the banks’ financial statements and risk management practices so that trust with stakeholders is built and investors are able to assess the various risks associated with banks.

Boards should engage with managements

Also, boards should set clear expectations for management in terms of risk management and corporate governance and should require management to report on risk management on a regular basis, Rao said. "This reporting should include information on the bank's risk appetite, risk exposures, and risk mitigation strategies," Rao said.

Further, boards should appraise the performance of management objectively and ensure that they are held accountable for their actions. "If management is not meeting expectations, boards should take suitable action, including replacing the management, to improve the bank's governance, and risk management," the RBI deputy governor said.

"Boards, through the Nomination and Remuneration Committees, must ensure that management remuneration is not only tied to short-term profits but takes into account long-term materialisation of risks and that appropriate ex-ante and ex-post checks for assessment are built into the compensation systems," Rao added.