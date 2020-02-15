Time is unstoppable and so is the grand old industry that clocks time

Jayesh Shah

When one hears the word clock, the instant image formed in one’s head is that of an old charming grandfather clock, standing proudly in a well-furnished hall, reminding people of its grandeur and adding to the ethereal charm of the good old days. One might also picture Old Ben, the pride of London and the cheery and masterfully made character Cogsworth in The Beauty and The Beast.

While the world has moved on to robots and AI taking over every nook and cranny, there are some industries that still marvel in their good old fashioned ways. And in some cases, they are loved so deeply for their old-world charms, that they turn into successful flourishing businesses even in the 21st century. The Indian clock industry is a roaring example of the same.

While online shopping has become a big rage amongst every new house hunter, with websites launching every day, the clock industry is still way ahead of the game. Clocks are products that are deeply personal for every household. Every family has its own majestic family clock, standing as a center piece right in the middle of their happening living room.

Just like a clock itself, even the business of clock making is very intricate and personal. It involves several delicate and winding processes such as moulding, finishing, colour placement, hot foil stamping, and glass cutting. Before the movement is cased and the dials and hands are added to it, a lot of visual checks are done. Hence every aspect of clock-making requires special skills and an eye for detail. This holds true, even more so, in a country like India that has a glorious history of craftsmanship, and of producing graceful and refined furnishing items.

Although clocks are no longer the prime source of telling time, the clock industry in India has evolved to suit the needs of the country, as well as the globe over the years and clocks billions every year. Through the years, the Indian clock industry has been experimenting with its clocks, moulding and re-shaping traditional models to move with the changing times.

Everything right from alarm clocks to the good old wall clocks have been given a modern twist. However, the fact remains that clocks are no longer a necessity item, and over the years, the industry has had to go through radical changes.

In the last century, the Indian clock industry, just like the global industry, went through a technological revolution. It re-aligned itself and began a long transition from mechanical machines to computer-based, electronic time and other digitised systems. With the advent of technology, there was also more room for creativity and customization.

Globalisation brought about unique concepts like workplace time management and corporate gifting, which has further given a boost to the Indian clock industry over time.

While for smartwatches, more immersive technology is needed to take on the future, clocks thrive on their ethereal elegance and are deeply aesthetic. Today, telling time isn’t the primary purpose of a clock, it’s mostly for aesthetic purposes, and hence a connoisseur is willing to shell out a considerable amount for a good antique piece. Clocks also induce a heavy wave of nostalgia for every individual who wishes to cherish the charm of a bygone era.

The same holds true even for alarm clocks, though a phone alarm may serve its primary purpose, it adds no personal touch. A traditional, quintessential alarm clock drills in a person an inbuilt discipline and is akin to an almost human push that triggers one to wake as soon as possible and does a more than thorough job of the same.

Hence, the Indian clock industry has managed to flourish while retaining a classic touch. Furthermore, apart from being a thriving and bustling success, the Indian clock industry is also greatly progressive. One noteworthy aspect of the Indian clock industry, which is proof of its evolution and revolutionary ways is its dependence on women. The industry employs thousands of women, who play an indispensable role in taking it forward. Most players in the industry employ around 80-95 percent of women in the workforce.

They spearhead everything right from production to providing the finishing touches. They also help with other roles such as design, logistics and supply management. Women are an integral part of the industry’s past, present, and future while also being dutiful employees who oversee every minor detail.

Just like any other industry, one never knows what the future holds for the Indian clock industry. However, one thing is certain. It is capable of adapting and catering to an extremely diverse range of needs and can stand up to the hour to give the consumers what they need. The fact that the industry has stood the test of time when countless trades crumbled before the ever-evolving times, is proof enough that it has a long and glorious future ahead. As the age-old adage goes, “Time is unstoppable.” Well, so is the industry that caters to it.

Author is Chairman & Managing Director, Sonam Clock Ltd