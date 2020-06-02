Time for the ant's approach to buybacks

Rostow Ravanan & Sushanth Pai

Recently, Detroit-headquartered auto maker, General Motors suspended its dividend and share buyback programme to preserve cash in midst of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic, while Apple authorised an increase of $50 billion to its existing share purchase programme.

There was also a rush among certain companies in India too, to opt for the buyback to boost investor confidence, just before the pandemic took its true shape and size. Is investor confidence alone a criterion to determine a buyback in these situations?

In a crisis-situation, there are many playbooks for reference. However, the current crisis calls for a new playbook, the rules of which are yet to be written, in our view.

Lockdown, hygiene, immunity, social distancing, masks, essentials, and work from home have attained new meanings in our life. Even the colours of red, orange and green have not been spared.

Different businesses are thinking of ways to emerge stronger when the situation improves, though the duration and size of impact is still unknown. Therefore, it is imperative to think differently when we want to consider a buyback in these times.

We need to future-proof our business before thinking of a buyback. Some considerations for these decisions are:

Worst case scenario: Business simulations are not new. We often simulate a worse-case scenario for our business, but we never give much thought to it, as we always assume that we will never reach there and settle somewhere in between. However, the current convoluted situation truly demands a serious worse case simulation to know all the implications. For instance, do you have enough cash for a disruption that lasts over a year and factors in a second wave of the pandemic?

Borrowing binge: Apart from enough cash, do you think you can be cash neutral during this period? Else you will need to borrow for your operations as well as a buyback and that can create an additional debt burden. A case in point, Yum brands (owner of KFC) borrowed $5.2 billion to fund $7.2 billion of stock buybacks and dividends. Yum retired some 31 percent of its common shares, and as expected, its stock price doubled to over $100 by the end of 2019. Shareholders were thrilled, but Yum’s financial staying power was severely compromised. In 2014, Yum had just $2.8 billion of net debt which accounted for 42 percent of its net revenue, according to Forbes. By 2020, that figure had swelled to $10 billion or a staggering 178 percent of net revenue. However, when the novel coronavirus arrived, the same company had to suspend its $2 billion stock repurchasing programme and in fact borrow $525 million via a revolving credit programme to assist its struggling partners, the restaurant owners.

Valuation: One of the reasons that companies do a buyback is that they feel that they are undervalued and have greater potential to perform in the future. However, I do believe that valuation has adjusted itself to today’s scenario as the duration of the pandemic is still bewildering to say the least. One may see a small and temporary surge in share price, but this will even itself out given today’s scenario that business growth will be hard to come by for now. This may defeat the very objective of the buyback. Buybacks are best done when the company has performed consistently and is confident of the future growth.

Invest for the long term: Those who think ahead will survive the crisis. Crisis situations are good opportunities to invest, keeping in mind long term growth. If there is a choice between a buyback and investments into innovative models, new ideas, mergers & acquisitions (M&As), to fuel future growth, buyback should take a back seat.

Disclosure: There are new disclosures for companies in the current situation to review. They need to disclose the current business impact and how it sees its business in the future for the benefit of all stakeholders. The decision to buyback should not contradict the views stated here.

The question that each one needs to ask is “whether the buyback will move the needle for stakeholders as well as de-risk business impact in the short and medium term”.

It is no more a ‘good to do and feel good’ factor just to improve return ratios, valuation or giving back to shareholders. It is about can it wait for now? If you have enough cash for operations and investments, have confidence on your long-term growth – it can be considered.

If not, it is about being rational and assessing your ‘future-back’ strategy. The buyback can always be done in the future and will not be a lost opportunity. However, opportunities in terms of creating positives during a crisis will be lost quickly, if not attended with fervour.

Have leaders become excessively focussed on shareholder returns rather than stakeholder returns? It is every leader’s fiduciary responsibility to have empathy and consider the full ecosystem of employees, customers, vendors, etc.

In the past, some global companies have spent billions of dollars through buyback only to find out that they need to be bailed out in a crisis, creating enormous hardships and loss of faith.

It is not that these companies did not have their capital allocation policies well-drafted. They failed because they were foolhardy in blindly following the policies and not tweaking them to the situation.

Companies may see a rush and lot of press pertaining to buyback and may be inclined to be part of the game. This time, however, the game itself is different. Companies such as Apple rose from dire situations, challenged conventional thinking that led to true innovation – because they had the backing of what is called hard cash.

As Warren Buffett once remarked, “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago”. Even ants know the importance of saving food for a rainy day. Wonder why business leaders forget this simple principle and indulge in buybacks and later find themselves in a corner with few strategic choices?

This article is the result of thoughtful exchanges over several years between Rostow Ravanan and Sushanth Pai. Both spent a large part of their career at the finance department of the software firm, Mindtree. Sushanth Pai moved on to become the CFO at Matrimony.com in December 2018.

Rostow Ravanan who was CEO and MD of Mindtree till July 2019. He is now CEO of Factini Advisors where he is putting his rich entrepreneurial tech background to use.



