Tim Cook says it's unlikely he'll be at Apple for 10 more years

File image of Apple CEO Tim Cook (Image: Reuters)

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has said it's unlikely he will be at the tech giant for 10 more years.

"I feel great right now. And the date's not in sight," he said on the New York Times' Sway podcast.

"But 10 more years is a long time and probably not 10 more years," Cook, who is 60, said when asked if he will be at Apple for that long.

Cook has been with the California-based technology company for 23 years, taking over as CEO in August 2011.

During the podcast, Cook also spoke about Apple TV+, autonomous vehicles, data privacy and the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building.

Cook said he has never spoken to Tesla founder Elon Musk, who claimed he had tried initiating talks of selling Tesla to Apple. Cook said he has "great admiration and respect" for Tesla, and that it has done "an unbelievable job" of establishing and maintaining the lead in the electric vehicles (EV) space.

"We'll see what Apple does," Cook said, referring to Apple's plans to manufacture autonomous EVs.

Talking about Apple TV+, he said that the company is making "serious investments" in the product.

Cook also said he is appalled by the amount of data thievery that takes place. "I'm appalled by it. And so we've got things coming out like a privacy nutrition label. Privacy policies have become these multi-page things that people just blindly say, I agree, so that they can go to the next screen and move on. A privacy nutrition label, much like a nutrition label on food, gives you at a glance some key information. We'll improve that over time."

The Apple CEO also touch upon misinformation on social media platforms in the context of the breach of the Capitol building. "I think that the amplification of social media is something that I deeply worry about. And the targeting tools, the same tools that are used to target in advertising can be used to target for misinformation purposes or extremist purposes. And so I deeply worry about that," Cook said.