Tile stocks bounce back strong on softening fuel costs and high housing demand

The significance of this surge in crude oil prices cannot be understated, as natural gas, a by-product of crude oil, is crucial in the production process of tiles.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tile and sanitaryware stocks were battered last year due to high fuel costs, however the stock prices have started recovering from January this year. Kajaria Ceramics has gained 12 percent since January and Somany Ceramics has grew 42.5 percent since the start of the year. Cera sanitaryware has gained 49.19 percent in the same year.

What is the reason for this recovery but? Here’s what analysts Moneycontrol spoke to said:

Optimism on real estate demand growth

An increased real estate demand in the January to March quarter has supported the recovery in tile stocks. Tiles play a crucial role in both residential and commercial properties, making their demand directly proportional to the demand for real estate. Godrej Properties’ booking grew 40 percent year-on-year in the January to March quarter according to B&K Securities report. Prestige Estates bookings for the same period grew 38 percent year-on-year. For Oberoi Realty, bookings in Q4FY24 increased 26.2 percent.

This revival in tile stocks can be attributed to the optimistic outlook regarding the future surge in real estate demand. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to pause interest rate hikes will likely lead to a healthy demand for real estate in the coming quarters, said Vineet Agrawal, research analyst at SKP Securities. Following a series of aggressive policy rate hikes since May 2022, the central bank decided to halt the policy repo rate in April.

This pause signifies that there are unlikely to be any immediate rate hikes, resulting in stable interest rates on home loans. This stimulates the demand for real estate purchases. The positive sentiment regarding increased real estate demand is further reinforced by the rise in new project launches during the April-June quarter. New launches on a pan-India level has increased 23 percent for the same period, according to Ananrock data.

Easing natural gas costs

The onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022 spiked crude oil prices worldwide. The significance of this surge in crude oil prices cannot be understated, as natural gas, a by-product of crude oil, is crucial in the production process of tiles. It is used to generate the heat combustion required for baking tiles. The rising prices of natural gas took a toll on the margins of industry giants like Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics. Operating profit margins for Kajaria Ceramics fell 500 basis points year-on-year in Q3FY23 and 46 basis points in Q4FY23. For Somany, margins fell 411 basis points in Q3FY23 and increased 77 basis points in Q4FY24. However, now with the easing crude oil prices, margins of tile companies have started recovering. “Tile companies are benefiting from softening fuel companies, however, the full impact is yet to be visible,” said Ashish Poddar, Senior Vice President Research at Systematix. He further said that tile stocks have moved up on expectations of margin recovery.

Also Read: Kajaria Ceramics trades higher, firm invests in power generator

Morbi exports

Morbi in Gujrat is a hub for ceramic industries and has 399 ceramic industries. Morbi exports affect the domestic tile market indirectly. If Morbi tile export numbers are good, Indian tile makers have majority of the Indian tile market for themselves. On the contrary, if Morbi exports in low numbers, they dump their products in the Indian tile markets, leaving less space for domestic tile players like Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics, affecting their margins. Exports for Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics are a small proportion of their revenue. It is 1.64 percent and 3 percent for Kajaria Ceramics and Somany Ceramics, respectively.

Morbi exports were good in the January- March quarter which increased domestic tile sales in the country, said an analyst who wishes not to be quoted. "India has seen a consistent increase in export market share, given cost of production in the EU region has increased disproportionately in comparison with India,” said Incred Equities in a report dated May 23. The report further said that export revenue was Rs 17,500 crore in FY23 and the largest export market for tiles was USA followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Sanitaryware segment

Unlike tile stocks, sanitaryware shares have been performing well in the last year also. Cera Sanitaryware stock gained 8.12 percent in CY22. The company's revenue for the financial year 2023 has grown nearly 1.5 times compared to the previous year, reaching Rs 1,839 crore.

Moreover, the EBITDA margins have shown improvement, increasing by 69 basis points to 17.86 percent during the same period. Cera's margins have remained unaffected over the past year, as the sanitaryware segment does not use natural gas.

Another contributing factor to Cera Sanitaryware’s performance is the minimal price difference between premium products like Cera and more affordable alternatives like Morbi products. "People prefer branded products like Cera as there is now little disparity between them and cheaper alternatives," said Vineet Agrawal.

Outlook on the sector

Volume and capex growth are key drivers for a positive growth in mid-term and long-term. ICICI Direct expects a 12-percent tile volume CAGR for Kajaria Ceramics over FY24-25. Apart from a Rs 250 crore capex on tiles, Kajaria Ceramics is adding 2.4 million square meter brownfield project in Sikandrabad and setting up a plant of 5.1 million square meter in Nepal in a joint venture. Systematix also forecasts a 12 percent tile volume CAGR for Somany Ceramics over FY24-25.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​