App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tilaiya project: HC seeks govt's stand on releasing Reliance's bank guarantee

It is very easy to sit on a decision when it is not your money," Justice Vibhu Bakhru told the Centre while giving it three weeks to file an affidavit indicating its stand on Reliance Power Ltd's (RPL) plea for release of its bank guarantee worth about Rs 208 crore

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Delhi High Court today asked the Centre to explain why it was not releasing the bank guarantee of Reliance Power after it exited the Tilaiya Ultra Mega Power Project (UMPP), saying it was easy to delay a decision when it is someone else's money. "It is very easy to sit on a decision when it is not your money," Justice Vibhu Bakhru told the Centre while giving it three weeks to file an affidavit indicating its stand on Reliance Power Ltd's (RPL) plea for release of its bank guarantee worth about Rs 208 crore.

The court made it clear that the Centre has to file one affidavit, saying piecemeal affidavits would not be accepted.

RPL was asked to extend the bank guarantee for two more months and the matter was listed for hearing on September 13.

During the hearing, the government said it was not releasing the bank guarantee as it wanted to know whose fault it was that the captive coal block, attached to the power plant in Jharkhand, was not developed.

related news

The government was also concerned over the settlement between Reliance and Jharkhand Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (JUVNL) under which RPL had transferred its shares in Jharkhand Integrated Power Ltd (JIPL), set up to develop Tilaiya UMPP, to JUVNL.

The government said it needed three months to take a decision on releasing the bank guarantee.

RPL exited the project by divesting its entire shareholding in JIPL to JUVNL for Rs 112.64 crore. The company had announced the termination of Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of its 3,960 MW Tilaiya UMPP in District Hazaribagh, in Jharkhand in April 2015.

Based on tariff-based bidding managed by Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Reliance Power was awarded the Tilaiya UMPP in February 2009, the company had said in its plea.

JIPL, which was handed over to Reliance Power by the PFC in August 2009, had signed Power Purchase Agreements with 18 power takers in 10 states for 25 years. To fuel the plant, it was allocated the Kerendari BC captive coal mine block.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.