TikTok's parent company eager to be a partner in government initiatives: Report

TikTok is looking to build on its popularity in India by collaborating with the government, as per a report in Business Standard.

Officials of Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok's owner, have made visits to various ministries and agencies, the report said.

"As we are in our early stages of growth in India, we are meeting relevant stakeholders on a regular basis to educate them about or products and safety measures," Helena Lersch, Director, global public relations, ByteDance, told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

TikTok, which has over 200 million users in India, was temporarily banned in April over claims it made children vulnerable to pornographic and other inappropriate content.

Facebook, Twitter and Google have made similar efforts to collaborate with the government on subjects such as education and disaster response.

In October 2018, Facebook launched a Digital Literacy Library in collaboration with the women and child development ministry.

TikTok is also in the process of hiring people who have previously worked with Google, Facebook and Uber in India particularly in the public policy space, the report said.

Kerala Tourism recently joined the short-form video platform, as a part of the #TikTokTravel campaign.