TikTok owner ByteDance to end compulsory weekend overtime

The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.

Reuters
July 09, 2021 / 07:16 PM IST

TikTok owner ByteDance on Friday said that it would formally end its weekend overtime policy from August 1, two weeks after its short-video rival Kuaishou announced a similar decision.

The move came as Chinese tech companies face fierce nationwide debate about whether to end the infamous "996" style of working 9 am to 9 pm six days a week.

 
first published: Jul 9, 2021 07:15 pm

