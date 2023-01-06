 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TikTok freezes hiring for U.S. security deal as opposition mounts

Reuters
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

TikTok, a short-video app owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, has been seeking to assure Washington for the last three years that the personal data of U.S. citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence.

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

TikTok has stopped a hiring process for consultants that would help it implement a potential security agreement with the United States, according to two people familiar with the matter, as opposition to such a deal among U.S. officials grows.

President Joe Biden revoked an executive order in 2021 by his predecessor Donald Trump to ban TikTok in the United States, but negotiations between his administration and the social media company have continued over a potential deal that would spare ByteDance from being forced to divest TikTok.

As part of these negotiations, TikTok has been putting together a program to assure the U.S. government that it would comply with their security agreement.

The program involves hiring a third-party monitor, a source-code inspector, and three auditors, including one dedicated to cyber security and one to ensure that U.S. user data on existing TikTok servers will be deleted following migration to Oracle Corp, according to two people familiar with the matter. These positions would be paid for by TikTok but report to U.S. government officials.

TikTok sent out requests for proposals for some of these roles in early December with an aim to put forward potential candidates for approval to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the security panel that has been scrutinizing ByteDance's ownership of the popular social media app.