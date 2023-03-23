 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TikTok CEO to face tough questions as support for U.S. ban grows

Reuters
Mar 23, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

(Photo: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

TikTok's chief executive will face tough questions from lawmakers on Thursday who are convinced the Chinese-owned short video app should be barred for being a potential national security threat to the United States.

CEO Shou Zi Chew's testimony before Congress will also cap a week of actions by the Chinese company aimed at convincing Americans and their lawmakers that the app creates economic value and supports free speech.

TikTok, which has more than 150 million Americans users, has faced sharp accusations that its U.S. user data would be shared with the Chinese government and that it fails to adequately protect children from harm.

TikTok has said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on what it calls rigorous data security efforts under the name "Project Texas" that currently has nearly 1,500 full-time employees and is contracted with Oracle to store TikToks U.S. user data. It also says it rigorously screens content that could harm children.