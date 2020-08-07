TikTok ban in US: Trump’s executive order takes cues from India’s action against Chinese apps

Donald Trump’s executive order that bans the video-sharing app TikTok borrows from India's rationale to act against controversial apps. The order makes the US only the second country after India to ban the popular Chinese app.

Referring to India's stance on the ban, the order issued early morning on August 7 stated:

“The Government of India recently banned the use of TikTok and other Chinese mobile applications throughout the country; in a statement, India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asserted that they were “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”

India had banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese-owned apps noting that “they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had also said that it had received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement issued on June 29 had said then.

After India’s ban, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance reportedly went on a lobbying spree in the US to ensure it doesn’t lose ground in an effort to convince lawmakers and administration officials that its allegiance lies with the United States, not China.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok from ByteDance. As per latest reports, the US-based tech giant wants to take over its operations in India and Europe as well apart from the US.

A separate executive order has banned WeChat, Chinese tech giant Tencent-owned messaging app.

The executive order will come into effect in 45 days.

The US government’s order may force other countries into considering a ban on Chinese apps that are detrimental to security.