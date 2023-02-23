 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tight regulations, rising cost of funds can pose challenges to NBFCs, say experts

Jinit Parmar
Feb 23, 2023 / 06:07 PM IST

Experts highlighted that NBFCs that are taking on banks with aggressive interest rate hikes to lure customers will see a rise in the cost of funds

A sharp increase in cost of funds and tightening of regulations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may pose challenges to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), said experts.

“We could see a rise in borrowing cost for NBFCs due to the competition with banks as players are offering higher and competitive rates,” said Vijay Gour, lead analyst, BFSI research, at CareEdge.

In a rising interest scenario, the cost of borrowings for NBFCs is expected to rise by 100-120 basis points (bps) in 2022-23, a CRISIL report said.

Echoing this, Jinay Gala, associate director, India Ratings and Research, said that there is an uptick in funding demand from NBFC players due to strong growth seen in fiscal 2023.