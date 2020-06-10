Tiger Global may challenge order denying tax relief on Flipkart stake sale: Report

Private equity (PE) player Tiger Global may challenge an order by quasi-judicial body Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) that refused to grant the firm tax relief over its stake sale in Flipkart to Walmart in 2018. Tiger Global is considering dragging the revenue department to the Delhi High Court, according to a report by The Economic Times.

When US retail giant Walmart acquired Flipkart in 2018, Tiger Global had sold 17 percent out of its 22 percent stake to the retailer.

Tiger Global had first sought a tax exemption from the Income Tax Department under the India-Mauritius Double Tax Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) though the grandfathering clause. However, the I-T Department rejected the application. The PE firm then approached the AAR on June 2, 2020, which also denied tax relief in relation to the transaction worth Rs 14,000 crore.

The AAR noted that the transaction was routed through a Mauritius company to avail tax benefits but the US entity appears to be the real beneficiary.

The India-Mauritius DTAA was amended in 2016 to prevent misuse of the treaty, with a grandfathering provision for investments made before April 1, 2017.

The PE firm has hired Mumbai-based law firm Nishith Desai Associates, and two tax firms, for advise, The Economic Times reported. Tax experts told the publication that while the AAR's decision is not binding on other companies, the revenue department might use it to challenge similar transactions.