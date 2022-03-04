Tiger Global backed-Ninjacart sets up agri seed fund of $25 million

Fresh produce supply chain company Ninjacart has launched an Agri Seed Fund of $25 million fund to support emerging and new-age startups in the agriculture sector, said the company.

The Bengaluru-based firm will make seed investments in startups, entrepreneurs and tech innovators who present unique, sustainable and tech-enabled solutions. Ninjacart will also invest in teams that have tech abilities but may lack a solution or an idea at the moment.

Ninjacart will also lend these startups access to the agri-platform's extensive technology infrastructure, data pools as well as growth-stage advisory support.

Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Co-founder and CEO, Ninjacart said, “Ninjacart has come a long way and now we wish to give back to the system by investing in new ideas and teams that are working hard to bring about change.”

“By assisting the next generation of entrepreneurs and small businesses it is our endeavour to grow together, building a future that is sustainable and built on a strong foundation of productive collaboration.”

He further added, “Joining forces with Ninjacart will open windows for emerging enterprises allowing them to access valuable data, supply chain infrastructure, technology, farmers, and existing partners. The startups will be introduced to VCs, angel investors, and incubators. The procedure would be simple, allowing early-stage entrepreneurs to turn their concepts into concrete action on ground.”

The company is further aiming to invest in

technology in its own operations.