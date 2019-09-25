App
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 09:02 AM IST | Source: PTI

Tier 3 market registering growth above country rate: Dell Technologies

Rajkumar Rishi, VP and MD, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said that Dell is reaching out to schools in small towns to train them on using PC for education and for gaming

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Dell Technologies logo

The consumer personal computer (PC) segment is growing at a higher rate than the average market pace in tier 3 towns, Rajkumar Rishi, VP and MD, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India said.

Rishi was speaking on the sidelines of the Dell XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G Series portfolio.

In the traditional PC market in India, 3.4 million units have been shipped, inclusive of desktop, notebook and workstation. It recorded a 49.2 per cent year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2019.

However, the consumer PC market declined by 14 per cent year-on-year, according to market research firm IDC.

"Onus is on a brand like us to reach out to them. We make sure that all promotions are equally available in tier-3 towns," Rishi said, adding that Dell is reaching out to schools in small towns to train them on using PC for education and for gaming.

The company has 680 exclusive Dell stores and has the plan to add another 100 stores. These stores help customers choose desired PC configuration online and products are delivered to the consumer at their home, he added.

"Offline to online is more important for tier 3 towns. Penetration is quite very low there. It makes business sense for us to have more initiatives," Rishi said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:36 pm

