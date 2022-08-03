Tied up with Railways to transport packages in over 110 inter-city routes: Amazon

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)

Amazon India has engaged with the Indian Railways to transport customer packages in more than 110 inter-city routes, ensuring one to two day delivery for its customer, the e-retail giant said on Wednesday.

Since its operational engagement with the Railways in 2019, Amazon has increased its transportation lanes five fold, it said.

"Amazon began working with the Indian Railways in 2019, and is one of the enablers for the company to offer 1-day and 2-day delivery promises to customers in the hinterlands of the country. It is now working with Railways in more than 110 inter-city routes. "

"With this expansion, Amazon India now ferries customer packages with the Indian Railways to cities and towns such as such as Jharsuguda, Ratnagiri, Kurnool, Nanded, Bareilly, Bokaro and Rudrapur among others,” the statement said.

Amazon was the first company in the Indian e-commerce space to work with the Indian Railways to build an express transportation product via rail in 2019. Since then, Amazon India has worked with railways to scale this network into a fast, reliable and secure solution with pan India reach, it added.

Since then, Amazon India has worked with railways to scale this network into a fast, reliable and secure solution with pan India reach, it added.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, the company worked with the Indian Railways to prioritise intercity movement of high priority products by leveraging the 'COVID-19 Parcel Special Trains’, the statement from Amazon said.

"At Amazon we are focused on providing a fast, reliable and secure shopping experience to our customers, no matter where they live across the length and breadth of the country. Working with the Indian Railways helps us further that commitment, by offering a faster delivery promise to customers in cities such as Nagercoil, Katra, Porbandar, Jhansi and Gwalior among others for delivery in even just 1 or 2 days,” said Venkatesh Tiwari, Director- Amazon Transportation, India.

Amazon India delivers to all 100 per cent serviceable PIN codes, with more than 97 per cent PIN codes now being able to receive their deliveries within two days of placing an order, the company added.