TiE names Kumar Mangalam Birla Global Entrepreneur of the Year

Kumar Mangalam Birla joined a number of global entrepreneurs who received the TiE entrepreneurship award this year including Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation), and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO).

December 16, 2021 / 05:50 PM IST
Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) on December 16 named Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla the Global Entrepreneur of the Year in Business Transformation.

Kumar Mangalam Birla has now become the first Indian industrialist to receive this award, TiE said in a statement.

Silicon-valley-based TiE conferred this award on the Birla Group Chairman at the TiE Global Summit awards ceremony held in Dubai for his “extraordinary leadership of a globally diversified conglomerate during the unprecedented period of global turmoil induced by the coronavirus pandemic."

Kumar Mangalam Birla joined a number of global entrepreneurs who received the TiE entrepreneurship award this year including Elon Musk (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Immigrant Entrepreneur), Jeff Bezos (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - First Generation), and Satya Nadella (Global Entrepreneur of the Year - Entrepreneurial CEO). The awardees were selected by an independent jury chaired by venture capitalist Tim Draper, who founded the Draper University.

After receiving the award, Birla said: “It is an honour to receive this prestigious award in a year that has been marked by such unprecedented change. I receive this award on behalf of 1,40,000 colleagues from over 100 nationalities.”

He then went on to commend TiE saying: “Over a broad sweep of time, TiE has enabled the entrepreneurship culture to flourish through a unique style of nurturing, mentoring and networking.”

Praveen Tailam, Chair, TiE Global Board of Trustees said, “These awards are meant to acknowledge the enablers of the global ecosystem. These are the people who are providing opportunities for wealth creation, job creation, and the inspiration to our next generation of enablers.”
Tags: #Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla #Global Entrepreneur of the Year #TiE Global Summit
first published: Dec 16, 2021 05:50 pm

