Tide to hire over 600 tech professionals by 2026

This drive, which constitutes nearly 60 per cent of the company’s total hiring, stems from Tide’s expansion strategy to boost its local presence in India, its first international market, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 16, 2021 / 05:25 PM IST

The UK’s business financial platform Tide on Thursday said it is planning to hire over 600 tech professionals in India by the end of 2026.

Earlier this year, Tide announced plans to create over 1,000 jobs in India over the next five years.

In the coming 18-24 months, the fintech’s Hyderabad technology centre/ global development centre (GDC) will onboard more than 300 engineers across various roles, with a particular focus on backend engineers in Java and Python, as well as experts in data science and Flutter.

Keeping in mind the current tech talent crunch across the globe, Tide is creating new hiring streams through an 'Internship to Hire’ programme to attract and nurture top-quality talent.

Focused on training fresh graduates from premium institutes, such as IITs and NITs, Tide will leverage the programme to recruit entry-level candidates and then gradually increase the count as the model matures.

"We have seen a tremendous response from the Indian market within a short span of starting operations in the country."

"The additional technological capabilities will help us build our product for India as we expand our roots deeper into the country and invest in the technology leaders of tomorrow,” Tide India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh said.

Tide already has over 350 highly skilled employees in India, with most based in its Hyderabad technology centre, which was set up in early 2020.
PTI
first published: Dec 16, 2021 05:25 pm

