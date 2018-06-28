App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp workers pave way for joint venture with Tata Steel

"The joint venture that has now been agreed is better than any joint venture that would have been created without the participation of the labour side," Thyssenkrupp works council head Wilhelm Segerath said on Thursday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Thyssenkrupp's powerful labour representatives on Thursday signalled their support for a planned joint venture with Tata Steel, effectively guaranteeing that the deal will be approved by the group's supervisory board.

"The joint venture that has now been agreed is better than any joint venture that would have been created without the participation of the labour side," Thyssenkrupp works council head Wilhelm Segerath said on Thursday.

Speaking after a supervisory board meeting of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, Segerath, who is also a member on Thyssenkrupp AG's supervisory board, said such a joint venture had never been the goal of employees but it was still the better alternative.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.