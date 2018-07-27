App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp to invest up to $250 million in US elevator site - executive

Thyssenkrupp, which employs 20,000 staff in the Americas, is planning to build a new site including a test tower in Atlanta by 2022, he added.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is planning to invest $150 to $250 million in a new US headquarters for its elevators business, an executive told Reuters.

"We see no indication that the (elevators) boom is waning," unit head Andreas Schierenbeck told Reuters.

While new installations of elevators remain a core business, a large part of earnings from the business are generated with maintenance services. The elevators unit is Thyssenkrupp's most profitable, accounting for almost half of the company's 2017 core earnings of 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

Trade tensions have so far not impacted the unit's business, Schierenbeck said. "We procure locally, produce locally, install locally, and maintenance is done locally - it is a very stable business. The US property market is in good shape, there's construction going on everywhere."
