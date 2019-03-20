Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel ask for extension of JV remedy deadline

The deadline, which sources said was due to expire later on Wednesday, will be extended by eight working days, Thyssenkrupp said.
Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have agreed with the European Commission to extend a deadline to submit remedies in exchange for regulatory approval for a planned European steel joint venture, Thyssenkrupp said in e-mailed comments.
