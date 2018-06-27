App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 06:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Thyssenkrupp nears JV compromise deal with Tata Steel: Sources

Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached for how to close a valuation gap that has emerged between both businesses, three of the people said, without elaborating.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel are closing in on a deal to combine their European steel units this week, four people familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Talks to hammer out the final details are progressing well and a compromise has been reached for how to close a valuation gap that has emerged between both businesses, three of the people said, without elaborating.

Sources told Reuters this month that options included a cash payment to Thyssenkrupp, changing the 50-50 ownership structure of the venture, lowering the debt to be transferred to it, or limiting dividend payments to Tata Steel for a number of years.

Thyssenkrupp declined to comment. Tata Steel was not immediately available for comment.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 06:30 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Tata Steel #Thyssenkrupp

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.