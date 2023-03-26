 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Through tech parks & tabebuia blossoms: Taking Whitefield Metro on Day 1 of commercial run

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 26, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

On the first day of Whitefield Metro's commercial operations, children and elderly passengers were seen in large numbers.

A day after the Whitefield-Krishnarajapura Metro section was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was thrown open to public. Moneycontrol travelled in Bengaluru's first tech corridor connected by Metro on Sunday afternoon.

12:05 pm: I’m at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro station on Sunday afternoon. It wears the look of a venue the day after festivities – marigold garlands wilting, and bright cloth wrappings on railings yet to be taken off. PM Modi inaugurated the section on Saturday. It is the first day of commercial operations, and there is a curious Sunday crowd gathering at the station comprising children and elderly in fairly large numbers.

The early birds are lucky enough to be welcomed with roses by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) staff. The crowd is nothing like the weekday peak-hour hustle. No one’s in a hurry. People stop to pore over the route maps, there are snaking queues at the ticket counters and some surprised looks at the discovery of QR code tickets.

Selfie hunters are not hard to spot and few middle-aged men, perhaps enthusiastic vloggers, are talking to themselves as they video record on their phones.  I used Namma Metro’s QR code ticket via WhatsApp. It costs me Rs 33.25 (for tokens, it’s Rs 35). The Automatic Fare and Collection (AFC) gates are manned by cheery BMRCL staff, guiding and welcoming passengers. After the security check, I head towards platform 2 for my train to Krishnarajapura.