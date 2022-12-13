 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Three NBFCs surrender registration certificates to RBI

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST

In a separate release, the central bank informed that it has cancelled certificate of registration of Nedumpillil Financial Company and Bhagwan Hire Purchase

Three non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) on December 13 surrendered their certificate of registration to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Smart Value Equisearch has exited from the non-banking financial institution (NBFI) business, whereas New Holding and Trading Company and Mansa Dealer have surrendered licences as these entities ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

"The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR," the central bank said in a release.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, the central bank informed that it has cancelled the certificates of registration of Nedumpillil Financial Company and Bhagwan Hire Purchase.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #certificate of registrations #RBI cancels Certificate of Registration #Reserve Bank of India
first published: Dec 13, 2022 06:11 pm